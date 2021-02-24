Turkish-Pakistani alliance aims to create content that breaks myths surrounding Muslims

Pakistan-based Ansari Films and Turkish production house Tekden Films have joined forces with an aim to countering the narrative of Islamophobia and highlight the teachings of Islam and the goodness the religion propagates. The new alliance discussed these key points during one of the many meetings held during the recent Turkey visit by actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, producers Dr Kashif Ansari of Ansari Films and Dr Junaid Ali Shah — the people at the helm of the Pakistani part of the collaboration.

The delegation met senior ministers in the Turkish government to further brief them about the Pakistan-Turkey collaboration series — Turki Lala — which will soon hit the floors under the collective banner of Ansari Films and Tekden Films.

“Plans are afoot to create content that breaks the myth surrounding Muslims which, unfortunately, has led to unnecessary hatred towards the community. We want people to know that Islam is all about purity of thought and deeds through our future productions. We had a detailed dialogue on the same with the communication director of Presidency Fahrettin Altun,” said actor Adnan Siddiqui.

One of the biggest highlights of the three-day delegation was historic epic series on Turki Lala, who is considered to be the one of the most glorious Muslim nationalists to have assisted Turkey during the Balkan War and World War I.

“Turkey has very graciously extended its cooperation to us when we start shooting the series. Turki Lala is a formidable figure in Pak-Turkey relations which go back centuries. The programme will be a tribute to his heroics as well the great friendship between the two nations,” shared Humayun Saeed.

During their three-day visit, the Pakistani delegation met several Turkish dignitaries including Governor of Istanbul Ali Yerlikaya, Culture and Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Youth and Sports minister M. Muharrem Kasapoglu.

Dr Ansari also invited the dignitaries to visit Pakistan. Dr Shah, on the other hand, added that it was of utmost importance for us to collaborate to bring the Islamic world together as one front. Dr Shah, who is the former minister of culture, further said that this will pave way for the future and create a legacy for the generations to come and be a wonderful way of demonstrating the strong ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The recently forged partnership is being seen as an impetus to strengthen the close diplomatic ties between the two countries, extending the relations to the entertainment industry as well. According to the Ansari-Tekden team, this will start a new chapter in the cross-border talent exchange including actors and writers and more programmes on popular names in the history.

