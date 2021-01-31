To top
31 Jan

Twitter Reactions: Professor Humayun’s death in ‘Dunk’ leaves fans heartbroken

by The Haute Team

Naumaan Ijaz is such a powerful actor that he adds life to every role he plays on screen. The actor recently played the character of a falsely accused professor in drama serial Dunk that was embroiled into a huge controversy for its plot. We were shown how the professor gets trapped by one of his students (Sana Javed) and her fiance (Bilal Abbas), after which his life completely turns upside down.

Read More: Episode One: Dunk is a multi-layered drama full of powerful performances

The professor begs and pleads that he’s innocent, however, not many believe him. The accused doesn’t suffer alone, his family goes through the torture too; his wife Saira, played brilliantly by Yasra Rizvi, and a young school-going little daughter, Ghana have to undergo the pain every day following the event.

While the professor tries to stay strong and put up a fight, his helplessness to save his own family from the torture breaks him. It all ends for him when he takes his own life, but the suffering for his family continues.

“I am sure I didn’t disappoint my audience in Dunk,” shared Naumaan Ijaz on social media. While viewers may have not been disappointed by his flawless acting, they were left heartbroken indeed.

 

 

The previous episode featuring the professor’s suicide left fans sad and emotional. Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

In most cases, men commit horrible crimes such as sexual assaults and roam freely, however, sometimes, in rare situations, men too get wrongfully accused and that destroys their lives forever. This is exactly what is shown in the drama. Watch the episode below:

 

comments

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

Previous post
Ayeza Khan becomes Pakistan’s most followed celebrity on Instagram
Next post
Style File: Take a cue from celebrities on how to wear Pantone Colours of the Year 2021
You might also like
Raqeeb Se
Ep1: Sania Saeed & Hadiqa Kiani steal the limelight in ‘Raqeeb Se’
January 21, 2021
Raqeeb Se: The OST is beautifully written and soulfully sung
January 13, 2021
Fahad Sheikh’s upcoming digital film is a cute & honest love story
January 10, 2021