Twitter Reactions: Professor Humayun’s death in ‘Dunk’ leaves fans heartbroken

Naumaan Ijaz is such a powerful actor that he adds life to every role he plays on screen. The actor recently played the character of a falsely accused professor in drama serial Dunk that was embroiled into a huge controversy for its plot. We were shown how the professor gets trapped by one of his students (Sana Javed) and her fiance (Bilal Abbas), after which his life completely turns upside down.

Read More: Episode One: Dunk is a multi-layered drama full of powerful performances

The professor begs and pleads that he’s innocent, however, not many believe him. The accused doesn’t suffer alone, his family goes through the torture too; his wife Saira, played brilliantly by Yasra Rizvi, and a young school-going little daughter, Ghana have to undergo the pain every day following the event.

While the professor tries to stay strong and put up a fight, his helplessness to save his own family from the torture breaks him. It all ends for him when he takes his own life, but the suffering for his family continues.

“I am sure I didn’t disappoint my audience in Dunk,” shared Naumaan Ijaz on social media. While viewers may have not been disappointed by his flawless acting, they were left heartbroken indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Naumaan Ijaz (@m_naumaanijazofficial)

The previous episode featuring the professor’s suicide left fans sad and emotional. Have a look at the Twitter reactions:

Professor Hamayun's Death in #DUNK is so heartbreaking. Really ripped my heart out 😭😭😭😭 Always take care of the people around you especially when you know that they are going through a hard time. — Brown Girl ✨ (@the_desi_dream) January 27, 2021

Ufff today's episode, Nouman Ejaz & Yasra Rizvi performance. My heartbeat was not normal watching the episode. This scene where Professor was talking about her daughter with Bilal. It made me cry. The feel and pain in his eyes. #dunk pic.twitter.com/A6ZhWE5psF — Amber Javed Malik (@AmberJavedMalik) January 27, 2021

The parallels shown in #Dunk with Prof Humayon all sad & gloomy, looking lost & contemplating his life moving every sec towards death and Amal’s dholki with everyone happy around her..was too disturbing to consume. Its the scene that actually stayed with me from last night’s ep! — ✨Mishhh✨ (@chaoticmemoires) January 28, 2021

"Meri dua hai uper wale se ke woh tumhe bhi ek beti de lekin naseeb mere wale na de" This scene 😭💔#Dunk pic.twitter.com/HubQHnB6lk — 【F】 🦋 (@sunlitebabe_) January 27, 2021

THE LAST SCENE GOT ME GOOSEBUMPS!!! 😭💔

So well executed, yet so heartbreaking to watch! 🔥

Poor little girl, I feel so bad for Ghana everytime I see her!!! 🥺#Dunk #NaumaanIjaz #YasraRizvi #BilalAbbasKhan #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/1xDlOmA7nw — 𝕚𝕟𝕒.𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕒.𝕕𝕚𝕜𝕒 🌸 (@that_south_girl) January 27, 2021

In most cases, men commit horrible crimes such as sexual assaults and roam freely, however, sometimes, in rare situations, men too get wrongfully accused and that destroys their lives forever. This is exactly what is shown in the drama. Watch the episode below:

comments