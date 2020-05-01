Two acclaimed Pakistani theatre plays are now on an Indian streaming platform

Director, actor and screenwriter Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s critically acclaimed play, Jhaanjar Di Paanwan Jhankaar, is now available for streaming on Zee Theatre — a subsidiary of Zee5 — which offers a collection of recorded theatre plays — also called ‘cine plays’ — produced in India and internationally.
Jhaanjar Di Paanwan Jhankaar premiered in Lahore in April 2018 and is directed by Sarmad’s sister and the executive director of Olomopolo Media, Kanwal Khoosat. The play received rave reviews from critics, particularly for the performances of its lead actors.
The play has three main characters at the heart of action — the urban-based, visually impaired and introverted young man Hamza (played by Zain Afzal) who may be hiding a deep secret that he wouldn’t come out with until he encounters friendly neighbour Zaman (Sarmad Khoosat), an actor prepping for a screen role that challenges societal and gender norms; and Hamza’s overprotective mother (Samiya Mumtaz), a prim and proper woman of middle age who can’t seem to come to terms with her son’s deviations.
Read: Zindagi Tamasha ban: Would ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ have been released in today’s Pakistan?
That’s not all! Kanwal Khoosat’s other stage play, Mushk, starring Pakistan’s finest actors Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha, has also been picked up by Zee Theatre. Olomopolo Media announced the news on their official Facebook page.
Although we believe that the experience of a live performance could not be replicated on a recorded play, we also think that web streaming is important to expand audiences. It is great opportunity for those who didn’t get a chance to watch these plays in theatre halls; now is the time to sign up!
Interestingly, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), has recently reiterated that all its members should stop working with Pakistani artists. It has even banned all online collaborations between entertainers from the two countries. This happened when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ali Sethi did live online sessions with fellow musicians from across the border.
Later, FWICE sent out a notification, warning all its members that anyone found violating the ban will face strict repercussions. However, Zee Theatre, seems to have little regard for this threat as it openly challenges its rules by making two Pakistani shows available for streaming on its website.