Two acclaimed Pakistani theatre plays are now on an Indian streaming platform

Director, actor and screenwriter Sarmad Sultan Khoosat’s critically acclaimed play, Jhaanjar Di Paanwan Jhankaar, is now available for streaming on Zee Theatre — a subsidiary of Zee5 — which offers a collection of recorded theatre plays — also called ‘cine plays’ — produced in India and internationally.

Jhaanjar Di Paanwan Jhankaar premiered in Lahore in April 2018 and is directed by Sarmad’s sister and the executive director of Olomopolo Media, Kanwal Khoosat. The play received rave reviews from critics, particularly for the performances of its lead actors.

The play has three main characters at the heart of action — the urban-based, visually impaired and introverted young man Hamza (played by Zain Afzal) who may be hiding a deep secret that he wouldn’t come out with until he encounters friendly neighbour Zaman (Sarmad Khoosat), an actor prepping for a screen role that challenges societal and gender norms; and Hamza’s overprotective mother (Samiya Mumtaz), a prim and proper woman of middle age who can’t seem to come to terms with her son’s deviations.

