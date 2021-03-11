Did you know? US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is a fan of Pakistani singers

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar sparked a frenzy in Pakistan when she recently shared on her Instagram that she will be taking over Spotify and sharing her playlist of the Muslim artists from around the world she enjoys listening to and to our surprise we found quite a few familiar names from Pakistan.

After posting the photo, Omar dropped by in the comment’s section of the post and tagged a bunch of artists, including Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam, British-Pakistani actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf.

Soon after she shared the second part of her list and commented:

“Hope you will check out these (fire emoji) artists, who are mostly unknown to US audiences and give them a boost.”

The list features Kids by Abdullah Siddiqui and Shamoon Ismail. Acknowledging the global recognition, Abdullah took to Instagram, shared the picture and wrote: “I’m on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Spotify playlist. Surreal.”

Earlier, Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf, who was in The Sky Is Pink, Ludo and Hichki, also shared his love for Pakistani singer-songwriter, Shamoon Ismail.

