Ushna Shah is the new goodwill ambassador of WWF Pakistan

Ushna Shah is one amongst the few staunch animal rights activists in Pakistan who has always spoken about animal abuse in the country and how it can be prevented. Her love for animals is now recognized by an environmental organization; the actor has now joined World Wildlife Fund Pakistan (WWF) as a goodwill ambassador to encourage others to act responsibly.

The actor shared the joyful moment on her Instagram:

“Honoured to join hands with WWFPAK as the Goodwill Ambassador and be a part of the panda family. WWF’s mission is working to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and can not wait to get to work with these dedicated & passionate individuals,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

The organization also made an announcement and welcome Ushna to the WWF family.

“We are delighted to welcome Ushna Shah as our Goodwill ambassador. Besides being a brilliant actress, Ushna is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, protection of endangered species in Pakistan, and conserving the environment. WWF welcomes Ushna to the panda family and hopes that the partnership will bring great value to our mission of nature conservation in Pakistan,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWF-Pakistan (@wwfpak)

International celebrities such as Christian Bale, Gisele Bündchen, Jared Leto, Ian Somerhalder and Ellie Goulding support the WWF amongst many others.

comments