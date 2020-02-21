To top
21 Feb

Usman Mukhtar’s short film ‘Bench’ makes it to LA festival

by Entertainment Desk
Usman Mukhtar

A short film made by actor-cum-director Usman Mukhtar — Bench — has been nominated in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.



The good news was shared by Rubya Chaudhry who stars in the film. She made the announcement on her Instagram:

 

“Bench has made it to the Independent Shorts Awards festival in LA, as well as being nominated in the best short film category. We couldn’t be more excited,” she wrote.

Read: Keep your eyes on rising star Usman Mukhtar

Bench explores the struggles faced by by a couple (played by Rubya and Usman). It is directed by Usman as well and in a recent interview with Something Haute, Usman shared that he has begun submitting the film on to festival circuits like the Tribeca Film Festival for consideration. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.

