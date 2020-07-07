To top
7 Jul

Usman Mukhtar’s short film wins at South Shore Film Festival

by Entertainment Desk
Usman Mukhtar

Bringing pride to the film industry and drawing attention to his craft, Usman Mukhtar’s short film — Bench — recently won an award at the South Shore Film Festival in New York.



The actor took to Twitter to announce the big news!

 

 

Bench wins at South Shore Film Festival, New York!!! Thank you Team!” Usman wrote.

The actor released the trailer of his short film on YouTube last month. The 1-minute 46-second trailer shows Rubya Chaudhry’s character as the main lead, narrating the story. She is reflecting upon the decisions she made in her life and the imagery depicts how she has traveled this journey alone and in the end, she is left alone, sitting on a bench.

Read: Is Dr Haris’ entry in Sabaat everything you were hoping for?

The actor/filmmaker described the short film’s premise as a comment on life’s uncertain nature. “Very rarely is making the right choice easy (in life). This occasion is no exception either,” the YouTube description reads.

Usman’s announcement was followed by several congratulatory messages, especially from Rubya Chaudhry.

 

Directed by Usman Mukhtar and written by Ali Mudar, Bench has been officially selected for various film festivals around the world including the Independent Shorts Awards in LA Festival where it was amongst the finalists as well as the 3rd South Asian Short Film Festival and several others. Usman is aiming to release it digitally soon and like us even his friends are wondering when we’ll get to watch it!

 

 

Watch the trailer of Bench here:

 

 

