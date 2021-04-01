Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in a ‘small socially distant gathering’

Despite going through a global pandemic, 2020 turned out to be a year when several celebrities tied the knot. While Pakistan goes through its third wave of coronavirus in 2021, the wedding festivities continue (and we don’t mind as long as the ceremonies follow SOPs). Actor Usman Mukhtar is the most recent celebrity to have a ‘pandemic’ wedding on Wednesday night.

“Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” shared the Sabaat star on Instagram.

He announced that he married Zunaira Imam Khan in a small socially distant gathering.

“Dear world – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings. #Nikkah,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

The actor and director shared stunning pictures from his nikkah ceremony on Instagram. Usman wore an embellished white kurta shalwar paired with a happy smile while his wife looked gorgeous in a classic peach outfit. Here are some pictures:

comments