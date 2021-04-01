To top
1 Apr

Usman Mukhtar ties the knot in a ‘small socially distant gathering’

by Entertainment Desk

Despite going through a global pandemic, 2020 turned out to be a year when several celebrities tied the knot. While Pakistan goes through its third wave of coronavirus in 2021, the wedding festivities continue (and we don’t mind as long as the ceremonies follow SOPs). Actor Usman Mukhtar is the most recent celebrity to have a ‘pandemic’ wedding on Wednesday night.

“Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed,” shared the Sabaat star on Instagram.

He announced that he married Zunaira Imam Khan in a small socially distant gathering.

“Dear world – I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings. #Nikkah,” he added.

 

 

The actor and director shared stunning pictures from his nikkah ceremony on Instagram. Usman wore an embellished white kurta shalwar paired with a happy smile while his wife looked gorgeous in a classic peach outfit. Here are some pictures:

 

 

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe makes it to international animation festivals
Next post
Kirron Kher is battling blood cancer, confirms husband Anupam Kher
You might also like
Sohai
In pictures: Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with Shehzar Mohammad
March 22, 2021
Rehmat Ajmal
Style File: Rehmat Ajmal exudes old world charm in her wedding look
March 8, 2021
Qasim Ali Mureed
In pictures & videos: Director Qasim Ali Mureed and Sadia Jabbar’s wedding festivities
February 26, 2021