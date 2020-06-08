Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

Vasay Chaudhry, one of the rare funny people in our industry who actually knows the art of tickling viewer’s funny bones, recently announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Vasay took to Twitter and shared that he has self-quarantined after his test came out positive, though he is asymptomatic.

“I have no symptoms, my family tested negative. I already notified people I have come in contact with recently,” he wrote.

I have tested Positive for COVID-19 and self qurantining. I have No https://t.co/m8HGRPRs7A family tested Negative,alham du lillah.

I have already notified ppl i have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested & self isolate,if need be. — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 8, 2020

The writer-cum-actor also advised people who have recently met him to get themselves checked and self isolate, if needed.

Earlier, we have reported that Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza and Abrar Ul Haq are some of the names from the industry who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few weeks.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery!

comments