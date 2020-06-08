To top
8 Jun

Vasay Chaudhry tests positive for COVID-19

by Entertainment Desk
Vasay Chaudhry, one of the rare funny people in our industry who actually knows the art of tickling viewer’s funny bones, recently announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.



Vasay took to Twitter and shared that he has self-quarantined after his test came out positive, though he is asymptomatic.

“I have no symptoms, my family tested negative. I already notified people I have come in contact with recently,” he wrote.

 

 

The writer-cum-actor also advised people who have recently met him to get themselves checked and self isolate, if needed.

Earlier, we have reported that Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza and Abrar Ul Haq are some of the names from the industry who have tested positive for coronavirus in the last few weeks.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery!

 

