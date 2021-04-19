Veet offers the perfect alternative to salon waxing during the pandemic

While many beauty salons have reopened and claim to be following SOPs, it’s still debatable if they are entirely safe to go to or not considering Pakistan is currently going through the third wave of coronavirus. But, while health is a priority, one does not have to compromise on beauty either.

The majority of women prefer waxing over razors because they give a silky soft and smooth finish. However, waxing at home can be a tricky task and keeping that in mind, Veet cold wax strips seem to be the perfect solution, especially during the pandemic.

Veet cold wax strips give you parlour like results in 3 easy steps. All you have to do is choose a variant according to your skin type. There are options available that are specially designed for the body and face.

If you want to wax your face then make sure to use Veet face wax strips which are made for facial skin that is sensitive in comparison to the body.

“Why risk going to parlours when you can use Veet cold wax strips at home! Just peel, apply and pull for parlour smooth finish,” claims the brand.

The ad features Mahira Khan suggesting it’s best to stay safe yet look flawless. “Bring your parlour home,” she says.

Salon trips are essential for Eid preparations and Veet is your parlour at home. Unlike razors, these strips give you up to 28 days of silky smooth skin. All you have to do is peel the strips apart (without rubbing), apply in the direction of your hair growth and pull against the direction of your hair growth. Any leftover residue can be cleaned with the wipes given or baby oil.

While these are the basic steps to use these wax strips, there are also 4 simple tips that you can follow to ensure great results every single time.

Always Conduct A Patch Test

Never forget to do a patch test on a small part of the area you wish to treat and wait for 24 hours to check for any adverse skin reactions.

Pull The Wax Strips In One Swift Motion

When pulling the strip off make sure you pull it back on itself as fast as possible. Do not keep your hand at a 90 degree or pull too slowly.

Do Not Wax The Same Area Twice

Avoid damaging your skin by never using wax strips over the same area more than once in one sitting, if you use the strips right you won’t have to reapply on the same area.

Avoid Waxing Over Problem Areas On The Skin

Do not use wax strips on parts of your skin that are irritated, suffer from any skin related disorders or are affected by any medications – better safe than sorry!

We all love Mahira Khan and now we know her secret to achieve flawless parlour like results at home. So, what are you waiting for? #VeetItToBelieveIt with Veet cold wax strips and let us know of your experience below along with any additional tips that you follow to achieve great results. #JustVeetIt

comments