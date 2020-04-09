To top
9 Apr

Veteran actors Samina Ahmed & Manzar Sehbai have tied the knot

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Featured, News
Samina Ahmed

According to latest media reports, seasoned actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai got married recently in a low-key gathering in Lahore.



Both of them are accomplished actors and we are more than happy to see them together. Moreover, we also applaud that the two have broken the shackles of societal barriers associated to marriage. Their picture started circulating on the media last night; it appears that their wedding was an intimate affair with no pictures of the couple or the event. There has been no public announcement from either of the two as of yet, however, many of their close friends have started congratulating them on their Facebook profiles.

Manzar Sehbai was last seen in much-loved drama serial Alif where he played the role of Abdul Ala (Momin’s grandfather) and his performances was highly lauded. Samina Ahmed was recently seen in Hira Mani’s new drama, Kashf.

As the news started circulating on social media, the public response was a breath of fresh air!

 

 

 

 

 

Congratulations to the couple!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Mahira Khan responds to Sakina Samo’s film offer & shares her activities in lockdown in #AskMahira session on Twitter
Next post
Haute Picks: 5 family movies to watch in lockdown
You might also like
Sajal Ahad
In pictures: Inside the intimate Abu Dhabi wedding of IT couple Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir
March 16, 2020
Sajal
Zara Noor Abbas confirms Sajal Aly’s wedding rumours in a heartfelt post
March 11, 2020
Mira Sethi
Mira Sethi ties the knot in an intimate ceremony
November 15, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.