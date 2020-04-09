Veteran actors Samina Ahmed & Manzar Sehbai have tied the knot

According to latest media reports, seasoned actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai got married recently in a low-key gathering in Lahore.

Both of them are accomplished actors and we are more than happy to see them together. Moreover, we also applaud that the two have broken the shackles of societal barriers associated to marriage. Their picture started circulating on the media last night; it appears that their wedding was an intimate affair with no pictures of the couple or the event. There has been no public announcement from either of the two as of yet, however, many of their close friends have started congratulating them on their Facebook profiles.

Manzar Sehbai was last seen in much-loved drama serial Alif where he played the role of Abdul Ala (Momin’s grandfather) and his performances was highly lauded. Samina Ahmed was recently seen in Hira Mani’s new drama, Kashf.

As the news started circulating on social media, the public response was a breath of fresh air!

#SaminaAhmed and #ManzarSehbai did something great. They choose not to be alone for the life they have.

♥️🖤 pic.twitter.com/y3oFkEAHBI — Israr Awan (@IsrarZAwan) April 9, 2020

Bravo to #SaminaAhmed and #ManzarSehbai for being trend setters in a society which considers early marriages as the only option.

Well done, it opens up opportunities for late starters. https://t.co/jA4TwJDU8o — Anna Khan Khaled (@aneelakhaled) April 9, 2020

Iam over whelmed to hear the news of lagendry couple marriage.This trend must be followed. It’s really a very good step to discourage old age home,depression and anxiety.Congratulation.Allah bless you.#SaminaAhmed pic.twitter.com/uNrWtWVU4b — 🦋‏‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎جــســـــــــد خـــــــاکــی🍁 (@hafsatic) April 9, 2020

Congratulations to the couple!

