29 Apr

Veteran Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan dies at age 53

by Entertainment Desk
Another unfortunate news in desperate times, veteran Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away.



Irrfan had been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour for the past two years and had even taken a year-long hiatus from films to focus on his treatment. At 53, he passed away surrounded by family after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection a day earlier.

Earlier in the week, his mother, Saeeda Begum, also passed away at the age of 95, in the city of Jaipur. The actor couldn’t attend the funeral due to health issues along with a nationwide lockdown being imposed in India due to coronavirus. Instead, he said his goodbyes via a video call.

Irrfan was known for his immaculate acting skills and he starred in cinematic masterpieces like Life of Pi, Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and many more. His most recent film, Angrezi Medium was released just days before the lockdown was imposed in India. It was a sequel to the mega-hit Hindi Medium where he starred alongside Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The actor wasn’t part of Angrezi Medium’s promotions because of his deteriorating health; he spoke to his fans via a video message ahead of the trailer release of the film.

The news has come as a shock as just hours earlier his spokesperson had clarified false rumours of his death that had spread following his hospitalization. Many Bollywood personalities including, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar have expressed their condolences.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Something Haute tried to get in touch with Saba Qamar for a comment. We are waiting for Saba to officially respond to the news. Meanwhile, our thoughts and prayers are with Irrfan’s family. May his soul rest in peace (Ameen).

