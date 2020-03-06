Veteran comedian Amanullah Khan passes away in Lahore

Beloved comedian Amanullah Khan has passed away on Friday at the age of 70 in Lahore.

According to media reports, his family has confirmed the news that he was suffering from lung and kidney diseases for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Born in 1950, Amanullah is regarded as one of the best television standup comedians. He has a world record of 860-day night theater plays and also received Pride of Performance award.

Known for his appearances at Mazaaq Raat, he used to be a staple on late night television shows on different channels. Before his death, he was working with a private channel’s program Khabarzar.

Soon after the news broke out, condolences and tributes have started pouring in from the industry.

I hope the stars and all the moons are chasing you Sir Amaanullah and you are making them laugh hysterically with your genius humour. He wasn’t just an artist par excellence, he was an intellectual in the truest sense. A man with a witty and a beautiful mind. We will miss you 🙁 — Sarmad Khoosat (@KhoosatSarmad) March 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Amanallah Khan ❤️ Keep the comedic legend in your prayers ❤️❤️❤️ — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) March 6, 2020

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون This is the End of an era.. a legend #AmanUllah #RIP pic.twitter.com/od2GTgejwz — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) March 6, 2020

#Amaanullah sahab passed away …ALLAH pak maghfrat farmaye ameen pic.twitter.com/uGzApkZ4HH — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) March 6, 2020

“Beta, whenever you feel sad, just give me a call and I’ll make you laugh!” – Amanullah RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/9DfqdfTY2l — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) March 6, 2020

Innalillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Just heard of Amanullah saab’s passing.

Thank you for your wit, your spontaneity, and for all the laughs.

You will be missed, sir. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) March 6, 2020

comments