6 Mar

Veteran comedian Amanullah Khan passes away in Lahore

by Entertainment Desk
Amanullah

Beloved comedian Amanullah Khan has passed away on Friday at the age of 70 in Lahore.



According to media reports, his family has confirmed the news that he was suffering from lung and kidney diseases for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Born in 1950, Amanullah is regarded as one of the best television standup comedians. He has a world record of 860-day night theater plays and also received Pride of Performance award.

Known for his appearances at Mazaaq Raat, he used to be a staple on late night television shows on different channels. Before his death, he was working with a private channel’s program Khabarzar.

Soon after the news broke out, condolences and tributes have started pouring in from the industry.

 

 

 

 

 

