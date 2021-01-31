Veteran film star Neelo Begum passes away

Legendary film actor Neelo Begum has passed away at the age of 80. Her son, film star Shaan Shahid, announced the unfortunate news on Twitter. “It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator,” he wrote.

It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her ❤️🙏🏼 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 30, 2021

The actor shared another heartfelt post the following day.

“I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever.”

I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. 🙏🏼ALLAH apkay saath ho. pic.twitter.com/lgeV8UJdgY — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 31, 2021

Several celebrities including Prime Minister Imran Khan mourned her loss and offered condolences. “My condolences and prayers go to Shaan Shahid on the passing of his mother,” he wrote.

My condolences and prayers go to @mshaanshahid on the passing of his mother. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2021

Shaan requested Imran Khan to pray for his mother as she had always been a supporter of the Prime Minister.

@ImranKhanPTI pls remember her in your prayers 🙏🏼 as she always prayed for you. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 31, 2021

The legendary superstar, Neelo Begum appeared in many hit films but is best known for her iconic role as a feisty Palestinian freedom fighter in Zerqa, directed by husband, director Riaz Shahid.

Not only did she leave her mark in the Pakistani Film Industry, but she also had the distinction of being the only Pakistani actress to star in a major Hollywood movie. She made her film debut with Bhowani Junction alongside Ava Gardner and Stewart Granger.

Born as Cynthia Alexander Fernandes, Neelo married legendary filmmaker, Riaz Shahid in 1965 after she converted to Islam and changed her name to Abida Riaz.

comments