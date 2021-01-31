To top
31 Jan

Veteran film star Neelo Begum passes away

by Staff Reporter

Legendary film actor Neelo Begum has passed away at the age of 80. Her son, film star Shaan Shahid, announced the unfortunate news on Twitter. “It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator,” he wrote.

 

 

The actor shared another heartfelt post the following day.

“I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever.”

 

 

Several celebrities including Prime Minister Imran Khan mourned her loss and offered condolences. “My condolences and prayers go to Shaan Shahid on the passing of his mother,” he wrote.

 

 

Shaan requested Imran Khan to pray for his mother as she had always been a supporter of the Prime Minister.

 

 

The legendary superstar, Neelo Begum appeared in many hit films but is best known for her iconic role as a feisty Palestinian freedom fighter in Zerqa, directed by husband, director Riaz Shahid.

Not only did she leave her mark in the Pakistani Film Industry, but she also had the distinction of being the only Pakistani actress to star in a major Hollywood movie. She made her film debut with  Bhowani Junction alongside Ava Gardner and Stewart Granger.

Born as Cynthia Alexander Fernandes, Neelo married legendary filmmaker, Riaz Shahid in 1965 after she converted to Islam and changed her name to Abida Riaz.

comments

Staff Reporter
Previous post
Style File: Take a cue from celebrities on how to wear Pantone Colours of the Year 2021
Next post
Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed to share the screen in a ‘fresh series’
You might also like
Shaan
Shaan Shahid pens a love song for Pakistan titled ‘Tairay Ishq Dai Char Gaye Rang Watna’
October 28, 2020
Shaan Shahid
Shaan Shahid criticizes PTV over the lack of content being produced
October 26, 2020
Shaan
Shaan Shahid thinks Madam Noor Jehan’s house should be turned into a museum
September 22, 2020