31 May

Video: Ahsan Khan talks about Qayamat and his upcoming projects

by The Haute Team

Multitalented star Ahsan Khan manages to stay in the spotlight all year round. From TV to films, and hosting talks shows to Ramazan transmission and now owning a clothing brand, Ahsan has done it all. If there is something that he doesn’t believe in doing, it is taking a ‘break’.

In an exclusive interview with Hassan Choudary of Something Haute, the Qayamat star talked about his inspiration behind creating Rashid’s character, his views regarding the length of the drama, concerns about being overexposed given he’s on TV all the time, upcoming projects and much more.

 

Hassan Choudary and Ahsan Khan

 

“I like being on TV. I like doing all this,” confessed Ahsan when asked if he’s ever concerned about being overexposed considering he’s always on the screen. “For some people, the excitement fades away after a certain time. For me, every day feels like my first day at work and my excitement and passion for my work doesn’t decrease.”

The only time you should fear being overexposed is when you’re not doing something good. “When you’re getting good scripts, good directors, good choices, good channels, good producers, then what kind of stupidity would it be to not do it?”

Ahsan unlike other big stars does not feel the need to take a break. “For no reason, I do not refuse work.” He went on to add that all that he has achieved is through pure luck, hard work and dedication.

Ahsan also shared that even when he’s on vacation, he continues to think about the options and opportunities that he can explore.

Speaking of Qayamat, he said that he doesn’t mind the length of the drama considering that the audience is enjoying it. “It is trending every week. It has ratings. It is working for me.”

He also revealed that he gained weight to play Rashid’s character and took some inspiration from the scholar, Zameer Akhtar Naqvi to deliver his dialogues.

Watch the interview here:

 

 

 

