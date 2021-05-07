Video: Everything you want to know about Areesha Sultan aka Mirchi of Chupke Chupke

Areesha Sultan is not a familiar name for many but everyone will recognize her face instantly as the 13-year-old actor is Chupke Chupke’s heart, Mirchi. The actor started her career in television with Ishq Tamasha which was also a Danish Nawaz directorial and then did projects like Khaas and Souteli Mamta, but she finally made a name for herself in Chupke Chupke.

In a lighthearted conversation with Hassan Choudary of Something Haute, Areesha shared about her journey from a nerdy student to an actor, her hobbies and much more:

“I believe experiences are important in life and I tried acting to gain a new experience. I was never fond of acting or wanted to take it as a career; it just happened. I also give this credit to Danish uncle because he saw something in me and directed me well to translate it on screen,” she said.

“I enjoyed working with everyone on the sets of Chupke Chupke. I used to observe Asma Abbas (who plays bebay in the drama) when she was giving her closeups to see how she acts and reacts, so that I can learn. I loved working with everyone on the set,” she added.

Talking about which scene she loved the most and what challenged her during the shoot, Areesha shared: “I am good at learning dialogues and cover things with expressions but my scenes have a lot of movement. My favourite scene was when Mirchi was bringing heels from Mishi and met Ashar on her way to the house. When asked about Meenu’s saas, she replied ‘gari mein tou thy nahin aur diggi meine dekhi nahin“; it was hilarious.”

