Video: Bonita Malik aka Allah Rakhi of ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi’ talks about acting

Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi (DNUTN) is a drama which is in the news every week and thankfully for all the right reasons. The drama not just features a stellar cast of established actors like Naveed Shahzad, Samiya Mumtaz, Naumaan Ijaz, Yumna Zaidi, Yasra Rizvi, Omair Rana amongst others, but is also loved for the child actors who have played beautiful yet challenging roles in it. By now, everyone who is hooked to DNUTN knows Allah Rakhi, the girl sold for money by her parents, who has grown up to become Sumbul (played by Yumna Zaidi).

Something Haute had a conversation with the child actor, Bonita Malik, who has played Allah Rakhi to perfection where she shared her experiences. “I didn’t realize how good it will look until I actually saw my work in the episodes after final edit,” Bonita shared.

Not many know that Bonita is Sadoon Ali’s sister (who plays Jamshed in DNUTN). “I practiced my lines with my brother, Sadoon, before I went to work in the drama. It was difficult during the audition because I had to change my accent etc, but it became easier later while working with Kashif uncle (Kashif Nisar),” she added.

She started working at the age of 3 and half years with a drama titled 2 Saal ki Aurat starring Samiya Mumtaz, but then took a break and only worked in TVCs because she didn’t like her acting. “I don’t find acting difficult; the most difficult scene was the one with my brother in which I had the most lines. It was also diffcult to play a child bride,” she commented.

The child star is passionate about her work and wants to pursue it. She enjoys watching children shows on Netflix. “I would love to do a series like that where I get to do adventures,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

