To top
18 Mar

Video: Bonita Malik aka Allah Rakhi of ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi’ talks about acting

by The Haute Team
Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi

Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi (DNUTN) is a drama which is in the news every week and thankfully for all the right reasons. The drama not just features a stellar cast of established actors like Naveed Shahzad, Samiya Mumtaz, Naumaan Ijaz, Yumna Zaidi, Yasra Rizvi, Omair Rana amongst others, but is also loved for the child actors who have played beautiful yet challenging roles in it. By now, everyone who is hooked to DNUTN knows Allah Rakhi, the girl sold for money by her parents, who has grown up to become Sumbul (played by Yumna Zaidi).

Something Haute had a conversation with the child actor, Bonita Malik, who has played Allah Rakhi to perfection where she shared her experiences. “I didn’t realize how good it will look until I actually saw my work in the episodes after final edit,” Bonita shared.

Not many know that Bonita is Sadoon Ali’s sister (who plays Jamshed in DNUTN). “I practiced my lines with my brother, Sadoon, before I went to work in the drama. It was difficult during the audition because I had to change my accent etc, but it became easier later while working with Kashif uncle (Kashif Nisar),” she added.

She started working at the age of 3 and half years with a drama titled 2 Saal ki Aurat starring Samiya Mumtaz, but then took a break and only worked in TVCs because she didn’t like her acting. “I don’t find acting difficult; the most difficult scene was the one with my brother in which I had the most lines. It was also diffcult to play a child bride,” she commented.

The child star is passionate about her work and wants to pursue it. She enjoys watching children shows on Netflix. “I would love to do a series like that where I get to do adventures,” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

 

comments

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

Previous post
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award
Next post
Zindagi Tamasha bags two awards at Asian World Film Festival
You might also like
Video: Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi child star Saadoon Ali talks about his acting journey & career goals
March 17, 2021
Dramas
Haute List: 5 dramas to look forward to in 2021
January 10, 2021