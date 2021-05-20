Video: “Can I not act as well or better than our top actresses?” – Nausheen Shah

Model turned actor Nausheen Shah has a no-nonsense attitude and no tolerance level for misbehaviour. She might not be a favourite in the industry but she’s been around for almost two decades and knows her craft well. Many artists quit modelling while pursuing acting, however, Nausheen made sure to stay focused and do justice to both.

In an exclusive interview with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Nausheen discussed Pehli Si Muhabbat and the role she would have wanted to do, actors and their style or lack of it, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his antics, opportunities and favouritism and much more.

“If people say there aren’t any lobbies here, it’s a lie,” she said accepting that there is a lot of favouritism in the entertainment industry. “You see the same faces on every channel, but where are the other people? Do they not know how to act? Do you think I do not know how to act?” she asked.

Nausheen went on to take several names of leading female stars including Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Yumna Zaidi, asking if she cannot act equally well or better than them. She also said that age is not a factor here. Answering her own question, she said that there is obvious favouritism.

However, she does not disregard the talent of her colleagues either. “They are brilliant. They are amazing,” she said adding that having accepted that, there are other actresses also. “You cannot run your industry on four faces.”

Moving on to her current drama, Pheli Si Muhabbat, she praised her co-star Rabia Butt for her brilliant performance and added that she would have loved to play Nargis’ character. Nausheen also shared that she is unhappy with her own role. “She’s just coming and serving tea. She doesn’t have much to do.”

The artist also shared that she is very critical about her own performances, “The day I am satisfied will probably be the last day of my career.”

Watch the complete interview here to know why she never styles other celebrities:

