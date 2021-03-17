Video: Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi child star Saadoon Ali talks about his acting journey & career goals

If we make a list of child actors who are already superstars, Saadoon Ali would probably top that list judging from his current performance as Jamshed in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi. Without studying the craft, and at such a young age, his acting is so natural and believable that he can steal the spotlight despite sharing the screen with some of the biggest performers in the industry.

“It all started when a shoot took place at our house,” revealed Saadoon Ali in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. A shoot introduced him to the world of acting and through that connection, he got his first TVC. Since then, he’s done several dramas and kids shows too.

Saadoon also revealed that he was around 4 when he started off and now he’s 14. The actor already has 10 years of experience in the industry which he’s been very comfortable being a part of.

When asked if he’d like to continue as an actor or he has other career goals, Saadoon — more popularly known as Jamshed — said that he plans on continuing in this field.

“I would either venture into movies or continue doing dramas,” he shared. He also shared that he’s planning to start a Vlog soon.

Apart from being the famous voice behind Jan the cartoon and starring in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, he’s also set to appear in more upcoming dramas and commercials. Watch the complete interview here:

comments