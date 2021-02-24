Video: Director Kashif Nisar shares what it takes to create a successful drama

It won’t be wrong to say the Kashif Nisar is a director with the Midas touch. He has proven his mastery over the course of time; from his earlier projects like Ullo Baraye Farokht Nahi and Dumpukht to comparatively newer ones like O Rangreza, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Dar Si Jati Hai Sila and Inkaar, the director is a force to be reckoned with. Two of his dramas are currently airing on television — Raqeeb Se and Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi — and both of them are masterpieces.

Something Haute recently caught up with the humble director who has been working in the industry for almost 18 years. Despite being one of the most successful directors, Kashif believes that he isn’t responsible for the success of his projects alone. “The work I do is purely a team effort; I cannot tell a story if I don’t have a wonderful script, a good cameraman and artists who own their work,” he said.

Not many know that Kashif Nisar began his career in the industry as a writer but he realized that he wasn’t able to tell stories the way he wanted, so he thought about making those stories for screen himself and thus he started his journey as a director. Now after so many hits, is he content with what he is making?

“I was telling this to someone a few days ago that I am not making phenomenal projects, it’s just that others are making very bad dramas. I am happy with my work but then when I see work on OTT platforms internationally or even from across the border, I feel bad about what we’re making in 2021. I feel our storytelling will stand at the very back if we present Pakistan internationally,” the director said.

So does he make a point to spread social awareness through his dramas or it is just a coincidence?

“I don’t believe in preaching but the kind of social conditions that we live in, it is impossible to view drama as a source of entertainment only. Dramas may not educate but they do make the audience more aware so yes, they should have a purpose besides just entertainment,” he said.

Talking about his current projects, Kashif said: “Raqeeb Se is quite popular in the industry; director, writers and actors are praising and discussing it. Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi is more appreciated by the technical people,” he added.

