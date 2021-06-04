Video: Farhad in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is a borderline stalker, admits Mehar Bano

Pakistani actor Mehar Bano likes to call herself a creator. She says she’s been creating content since a very young age, however, she never wanted to be a part of ‘this’ industry. The Churail, as some people would like to address her for unapologetically pushing the boundaries, reveals that she was pushed into this industry by Sarmad Khoosat, who after watching a play written directed and performed by her, offered her a TV drama.

Her debut social drama Daagh won her a nomination for Best Actress at the Lux Style Awards. However, at her dad’s insistence, she took a four-year break, completed her education, and came back with a filmmaking degree. After which, she did several critically-acclaimed projects which include the short film Darling and web series Churails that won international recognition.

She has also starred in blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho and can now be seen in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 as Mahi’s best friend, Rida.

In a conversation with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Mehar Bano, who is an extremely talented and sensitive artist spoke about her journey so far. She also addressed the criticism that Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has been receiving.

“Before the strong women characters came my way, I had to play the bechari aurat too,” confessed Mehar Bano who has now become synonymous with bold characters mostly. While producers claim that the weak woman characters are more relatable to the masses, Mehar wonders how dramas from decades ago became such iconic plays despite presenting strong female characters. “Our industry is standing on the foundation of dramas like Tanhaiyaan. The female characters had agency and they were empowered women,” she said.

Coming back to Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, which is criticized for being problematic, she revealed that she had not read the entire script before accepting the role.

“I did not read the entire script before signing the project. I read it after,” she confessed adding that she also raised her concerns about Farhad’s character as she does not believe that Mahi lead him on.

“It is not a reality-based drama. It is filmi. It is fantasy fiction,” she further added stating that it is like most Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. “A lot of times, things don’t make sense in that kind of storytelling. However, while I’m okay as an actor, as a scriptwriter, I wouldn’t approve of a script like this.”

While several actors associated with Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 would doge the questions regarding Farhad’s character, Mehar admits that the script is flawed and the protagonist is a borderline stalker. She also stated that she knows men who are like Farhad. Mehar said that the story here has given him a heroic spin while in reality, men like these are considered creepy.

