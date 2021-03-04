Video: Furqan Qureshi feels ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ was his breakthrough project

Furqan Qureshi is an actor who has worked hard and truly struggled to achieve the position he is in today. His path to success and fame was not a bed of roses. “It takes 10 years to become an overnight success, ” he had shared in an Instagram post that seems relatable to his professional life.

While he’s currently on every channel, working with the movers and shakers of the industry, there was a time when he was ignored mostly because of the way he looked. Television is a visual industry, and therefore he doesn’t even blame anyone for being picky while casting him. Furqan knew he had the talent but had to work on his appearance.

In an exclusive chat with Something Haute, the actor revealed that due to his financial situation after the passing of his father, he had to struggle a lot. His sisters were taking care of the expenses while he was broke and looking for work with only an A-Levels degree. “A degree is very important in Pakistan; that’s the only measure of your worth in the professional world,” he stated.

After years of struggling, many would label Khuda Mera Bhi Hai in which he played a transgender character, as his breakthrough project. Though it brought him in the eyes of the audience as well as the critics, Furqan feels it was Meray Paas Tum Ho that opened doors for him.

Also, he added that during Khuda Mera Bhi Hai he was new and young, he did not know how to cash a big and superhit project. “You have to be seen at places, and you have to give interviews. I did not know how PR works.”

Furqan feels that if the team is big and fantastic, it’s okay to play the lead’s support too. “It doesn’t matter how big your role is as long as you’re part of Pakistan’s biggest drama.”

“If you talk about the man who played the house staff of Adnan Siddiqui’s character, even he has a huge fan following because he was part of ‘that’ project,” he revealed. “This play has been watched by all creation in Pakistan,” he added explaining the power of being part of Meray Paas Tum Ho.

“Plus I play a friend of Humayun Saeed’s character,” he stated adding that it is a huge deal.

Following this superhit project, Furqan went on to star in web series Ek Jhoothi Love Story, and dramas Aulaad and Raqse Bismil, which the actor feels fortunate to be a part of. When asked if he has plans to star in movies, the actor says that he’s happy where he is for now. Besides, he’s currently not too hopeful about the local film industry.

Watch the complete interview here:

