Video: I don’t want to become an actor, says Alif’s child star Pehlaaj Hassan

Pakistan’s current hot favorite drama serial, Alif has given us so much to love and cherish. The drama depicts a beautiful story about people’s spiritual journey portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Manzar Sehbai and many more. But one amongst the stellar cast is young child actor Pehlaaj Hassan who plays Qalb-e-Momin’s childhood and viewers can’t seem to get enough of him.

Something Haute got in touch with the most loved kid on the block and asked him about his acting debut in Alif:

“I thought that I will have very few scenes in the drama and I used to wonder if it will become so successful, but it actually happened,” Pehlaaj said adding, “Humayun (Saeed) uncle spoke to my father and my parents made this decision for me. I had a little training as I act in front of my mother whenever I don’t want to go to school.”

Did he ever feel scared to act in his first project along with an ensemble cast and that too where he had to play an significant role?

“The first 4-5 days were tough and I was conscious but then I never wanted to act so I never felt much pressure,” he added.

Pehlaaj shared that he watched the first episode with his entire family and got good response, especially from the moms of her classmates. “People took pictures of my scenes and sent them to my mother,” he said.

The child star didn’t read the full script of Alif, but only knew his dialogues so while watching the play now he gets curious as to what will happen next, though he has confirmed that Husn-e-Jahan will remarry.

Pehlaaj is not interested in pursuing acting as a career and we asked him what other interests he has, if not media?

“I like playing cricket and football or watch television. I don’t want to become an actor because I’m not interested in it and it is too much hard work. You won’t even have time for anything else if you take it as a career,” he said adding, “I would like to become a cricketer and this time I’m supporting Islamabad United in PSL.”

Watch the complete interview to find out who are his favourite cricketers, how much Pehlaaj enjoyed while shooting, his YouTube channel and much more:

