Video: “I was very scared to do Ishq Jalebi,” says Qavi Khan

Living legend, Muhammad Qavi Khan is an asset for Pakistan and an institute in himself. Despite having years of experience, he continues to stay humble. Recently seen in two blockbuster Ramazan special plays, Ishq Jalebi and Chupke Chupke, he won the audience yet again becoming the entire nation’s favourite Dada Jaan.

In conversation with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Qavi Jee recapped 75 years of his life. He spoke at length about his fear for interviews, Ishq Jalebi, Chupke Chupke, Andhera Ujala, family, and much more.

“I am very scared of interviews,” confessed the legend stating that you won’t find him giving too many interviews. He added that he’s extremely tired of the questions revolving around struggle. “The struggle is part of life.”

“I have good memories and painful ones too. I, however, find peace in forgetting the painful memories,” he said, sharing that he’s seen a lot in life. “I just knew that I had to work hard.”

Speaking of the films that he has produced, Qavi Jee says he’s a very bad businessman. “I still think that if someone benefits through me, it’s better.”

When the writer of Ishq Jalebi wrote the character of Bau Jee, she reveals that she had no one other than Qavi Jee in mind. The veteran actor also confessed that he could relate to the character since all his kids are abroad.

“These things are very serious and thought-provoking,” he explained. “Children eventually have to leave their parents. Or sometimes the parents move away,” Qavi Jee said sharing a recent episode from his life.

“My wife was unwell a few days back. One daughter came, stayed a while and went back. Another came and stayed for a few days too,” he shared adding that technology is still a huge blessing and helps you stay connected. “It’s my granddaughter’s Nikkah and I’m helpless. But you have to compromise and make the best of your situation. The nest stays but the birds fly away.”

“While my children were growing up, I was busy with my career too,” he confessed. However, he says that he’s happy to see his children happy. “Everyone has to go through this system.”

“Ishq Jalebi is a huge production. The director is amazing but I was reluctant to play the character. I was scared to do the drama,” he said.

Qavi Jee also shared that up till now, he cannot sleep before a project or interview.

Watch the complete interview below:

