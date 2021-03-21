Video: Iqra Aziz reveals why she signed ‘Raqeeb Se’

In a limited number of years and at a very young age, rising star Iqra Aziz has proved her potential and worth as an actor. She has been part of some of the most loved dramas on television including previously aired Suno Chanda for which she successfully bagged both Viewer’s Choice and Critic’s Choice in 2019 and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi that got her another award by Lux Style Award for Best TV Actress Critic’s Choice 2020.

Following the success, the actor is currently seen in two major dramas these days; Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which has already become a blockbuster with millions of views on YouTube and Raqeeb Se which despite being beautiful in terms of content and performances has been unable to get the kind of viewership it deserves.

Regardless of the number of views and popularity, both the dramas are a treat to watch. She’s being lauded for perfectly carrying off her characters and doing justice in both plays.

“Kashif Bhai (Kashif Nisar) came with the project to me when I was doing Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” revealed Iqra in an exclusive interview with Something Haute. “I had already done Ranjha Ranjha Kardi with him and it was such an experience that I said I will do anything to work with you.”

“I had said yes the minute he told me that Sania Saeed and Naumaan Ijaz are part of the cast and Kashif Bhai was directing a script by Bee Gul,” she revealed adding that there was nothing more she could have asked for. “This is a complete package.” She also praised Hadiqa Kiani who is phenomenal in her debut project as Maqsood Sahab’s Sakina.

When he further narrated the story she was all in. Iqra also revealed that she never reads scripts in advance. “I do not read scripts. I know the story from the end to the beginning and I know about all the characters and the general idea of the story.” However, she confessed that while she usually performs with ‘raw emotions’ and no advance planning, she did read the script this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

“I read the script because the character (Ameera) was so complicated that I thought that I wouldn’t be able to play it without reading the whole script and knowing the whole story.”

Ameera is a character who has been deprived of basic emotions making her the way she is. Iqra spoke in detail about her character and explained why she signed this play.

“There’s a lot more to Raqeeb Se than what you see right now. I love the story and the lesson. When the story ends it leaves you at a place where you start seeing things, life and relationships from a different perspective.”

Watch the complete interview below:

comments