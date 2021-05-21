Video: It is important for an actor to be woke, says Ali Safina

Ali Safina is a well-known actor who has made a place in the hearts of the audience with his comedic acts. However, he is a versatile actor who has proved himself in too many mediums; be it as a VJ and RJ or in films. The actor has done many serious roles but he will be forever remembered as Takka of the Ayegy Baraat Series. His recent stint as Miskeen in Chupke Chupke received criticism in the beginning but many loved his performance as well.

In a recent chat with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Ali Safina discussed his roles and opened up about how important it is for an actor to be woke.

Comedy has played a vital role in his career has he has three iconic comedic serials to his credit, from Takka of Ayegy Baraat series, to Joji in Suno Chanda and Miskeen in Chupke Chupke. Does he feel that this is now his identity, being a comic actor?

“I don’t associate myself to this label that I’m a comedian. I think I’m just an actor and every character is equally important to me. Ironically, my debut role in television was such a loud, Punjabi character and it was so well-written that everyone absolutely loved it, so, it has become a part of my identity now. Unfortunately, I have never caged myself in a box and have tried to leave a footprint as an artist with any kind of work I have done. However, my comedic roles have left a bigger impression on people,” he said.

“Miskeen was a ghar damaad in Chupke Chupke, but we knew he had a story to tell which is not about him being a house help. He is a lazy person who doesn’t work and lives with his in-laws because he loves his wife and has now become a part of that family. I used this opportunity to make Miskeen a lovable character other than one that will irritate viewers,” Ali shares about his character.

Talking about how he prepared for the role, Ali added that Danish Nawaz gave him that hairstyle.

“I went to Multan for 5-6 days to meet people and work on my dialect and accent. Uzma ji was a big help on the set,” he added.

Does he feel that his career is going in the direction that he expected?

“I am at a place in my career where I have to prove myself again and again. There is a lot of competition and I strive to make myself better with every opportunity without being monotonous. It is like a blessing in disguise for me; the lead roles in our dramas require a certain look and acting but people get bored of them quickly because there is no variation,” he responded.

