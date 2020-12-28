Video: Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is going to be a game changer, says Feroze Khan

Fans are always waiting anxiously for Feroze Khan’s any new project. Though we are not sure when his film — Tich Button — will release, at least we are confident that fans will get to see him soon on television in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3. The actor has a phenomenal run in 2019 with a hit drama, a Lux Style Awards win, birth of his son as well as he went on Hajj. However, 2020 slowed down things a bit too drastically and learned faith. Now that the year is wrapping up, Something Haute caught up with the actor to get more insight into his upcoming drama and his experiences on set.

“I shot for Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 in very tough weather conditions. Although my love for 7th Sky Entertainment, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi supercedes all but they actually took good care of me,” Feroze shared.

“Khuda Aur Mohabbat is going to be a game changer, Insha Allah,” Feroze said adding, “It will change the quality and standard of Pakistani dramas. I said the same thing about Khaani before it was aired. The story, execution, production, the way it is being shot and presented and all the artists involved are all on some other level. Very few producers and channels take their job and work this seriously.”

“I feel more responsible of my actions more than ever; and the same goes for my work,” he said.

“The teasers are ready and you’ll get to see it very soon. Iqra is very professional and working with her was a very good experience. The gist of the story is that humans are not aimless creatures; we have a journey that will take us to where we eventually have to be,” he added.

Watch the full interview here to find out why he shaved his head recently, what he learnt from Tich Button, what’s next on his plate, his take on social media:

