Video: Momina Iqbal says she owes her acting career to Nadia Afgan

Momina Iqbal rose to fame through Ehd-e-Wafa as the impactful Masooma and we’re currently seeing her in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 as Naheed. Despite being in the industry for a while and also doing a film, titled Daal Chaawal she’s mostly known by these two blockbuster dramas.

In conversation with Hassan Choudary of Something Haute, Momina Iqbal spoke at length about her modelling and acting career spanning four years and several projects.

She also shared her struggles being an outsider, her mentors in the industry, blockbuster dramas and challenges newcomers in the drama industry face and how and why they are sometimes unfairly treated by their senior colleagues on set.

Momina started off with modelling and she was happy making a career as a model. She wasn’t sure she could act, however, Nadia Afgan convinced her to try.

“She asked me for my time and said I’ll make sure you do this,” she shared revealing how she signed her debut drama, Parlour Wali Larki. “Nadia Apa guided me so well. Taught me so much that I still carry her teachings and guidelines with me to date.”

“I’ve learnt so much from Nadia Apa that eventually I started developing interest towards acting and the confidence to pursue it,” Momina said stating that she’s her teacher.

She also shared that she’s gotten work following her first project, however, acceptance in the industry is not easy for newcomers. She explained how Instagram followers play a huge part in helping you land big projects.

Watch the complete interview to know more about her experiences:

