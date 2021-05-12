Video: Osman Khalid Butt explains Faazi’s behaviour in Chupke Chupke

Osman Khalid Butt is a topic of discussion in every household and on every social media platform. The reason is his hilarious, entertaining and now borderline problematic behaviour of an only brother of three sisters — Faazi –– in Chupke Chupke. Osman has done justice to the role because his toxic masculinity makes us cringe but unfortunately, many in our society deem it as acceptable behaviour. The actor is a feminist and vocally advocates for causes through his social media, hence it was time to ask him some tough questions.

In a recent conversation with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Osman talked about Faazi, his chemistry with Ayeza Khan, and revisits Ehd-e-Wafa and Alif.

“Comedy is a genre which is quite undervalued in Pakistani television, however, it is a fact that whenever a lighthearted rom-com has aired on TV, they have become massive hits. Take Aunn Zara, Ayegy Baraat series, Suno Chanda or Chupke Chupke as an example, audience have loved them,” he said pointing out the lack of balance on TV where channels sell misery throughout the year.

“I really liked Faaz Ibrahim’s character in Chupke Chupke. It appealed to me because in our scripts we usually slot characters like this one is a hero who has a moral compass so he will only do heroic acts, while other supporting cast will have quirks and tropes to add fun element. Whereas here Faaz is a cranky, cantankerous and somewhat a jal kukri character. I found it interesting that Faaz was a flawed character since the beginning; he has certain anti-hero quirks,” he shared.

Talking about his magical chemistry with Ayeza Khan, Osman shared that he had doubts about the change in cast because Ayeza had recently done Meray Paas Tum Ho, which was such an intense project, and she had no background of doing comedy. However, they realize it in one of the first romantic scenes they shot that some magic is in the air.

“The cast, crew and director were all smiles and that’s when I knew that my chemistry with Ayeza would be great,” he said, adding, “she came prepared on set with her wardrobe and props and was head to toe dressed like Meenu.”

Watch the full interview here:

