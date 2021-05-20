Video: ‘Raqeeb Se is a script I didn’t want to change at all,’ says Sania Saeed

Sania Saeed is a name that needs no introduction. An actor of her stature is an asset to the nation and her presence in any drama lends credibility to the project. Her most recent works include Meherposh, Be Adab and Raqeeb Se; dramas with completely different storylines yet she left an impression in all of them. She is one of the few actors currently working in the industry who, despite their command on the craft, are aware of the responsibility and purpose of their work.

In a heart-to-heart with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Sania Saeed talks about Raqeeb Se, working with the whole team and TV content in general. She also reveals an interesting fact that she doesn’t own a TV…intrigued? Here are some excerpts from the interview:

“Raqeeb Se is a very rare opportunity and I still cannot believe that we have made this. Keeping in mind the kind of hurdles one faces to write a good concept, get it approved and make it into a drama in current times, it is a surprise that Raqeeb Se came into being. I believe the idea now is to make content which audience will easily digest and approve without much thought, hence the same perspectives and characters sell too. So this has become a business formula and this clash between commerce and artist freedom is prevalent worldwide. However, the intentions of the two are very different,” she said.

Unfortunately, Sania admits that despite being conscious of the projects she choose, it is heartbreaking that sometimes she doesn’t have a choice and she opts for scripts which she may not agree to.

“Amidst this, when a Raqeeb Se comes along, we all breathe a sigh of relief. My friends literally brainwashed me and pushed me into doing projects because I was sitting at home.”

“It is important to tell a story like Raqeeb Se because it shows relationships in a different light; to me that’s political. And to be able to create tolerance for characters who make you feel uncomfortable at some point. Bee Gul has written is so cleverly that there is mystery around every character and you may never be able to understand any one of them completely,” she added.

Watch the full interview here to learn more about Hajra:

