1 Jan

Video: Sania Mirza discusses passion for tennis, challenges of motherhood & her take on Pakistani dramas

by The Haute Team
Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza, world tennis champion, a mother to Izhaan Mirza Malik, and wife of Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik is a women of excellence. In a heart to heart conversation with Something Haute’s Dubai correspondent, the global sports icon discussed her passion for tennis, challenges of motherhood and marriage with Shoaib Malik.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

 

On Tennis

“I started playing Tennis at the age of 6 and I have been travelling since I was 10 so I have lived 24 years of my life like that. My father was a sports journalist and played cricket. Now my husband is a cricketers and my sister also got married into a cricket family. So cricket is quite a part of our blood but I was lucky enough to try tennis and make a name in it,” Sania said.

 

On Motherhood

“I think everybody deals with motherhood differently; I think this ‘mother’s guilt’ is there always. But it is important to realize that just being a mother or father is not your soul duty on earth. Undoubtedly, it is a beautiful experience but you can also have your own dreams and aspirations. I am also very lucky to have a good support system,” she shared.

 

Sania Mirza

 

About Television

“Pandemic has made all of us do strange things; I have started watching a few drama. Nowadays, I am watching Jalan, I find Pakistani dramas extreme, but they are quite addictive. I have also seen Mera Dil Mera Dushman. I get very involved in dramas so when I meet Salman (Iqbal) from ARY Digital, I keep asking him questions about the dramas,” Sania laughingly shared.

 

You can watch the full interview here:

 

The Haute Team

This article is written by one of our competent team members.

