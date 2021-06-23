Video: Sarmad Khoosat talks about his on-screen chemistry with Shaista Lodhi in ‘Pardes’

An artist extraordinaire, Sarmad Khoosat is an someone who dons several hats in the entertainment business and is loved in all of them. Though everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of his much-anticipated yet controversial film, Zindagi Tamasha and even Kamli starring Saba Qamar, viewers got to see him perform as an actor in ARY Digital’s currently airing drama serial, Pardes.

In an exclusive conversation from the sets of Pardes, Sarmad spoke to Aamna Isani of Something Haute. The actor was seen in a hospital gown, but he reassured that he is doing well and viewers will soon find out why he is dressed like this.

You are quite selective about your work; what made you say YES to Pardes?

“To be honest, when I heard Marina is directing it, then I wanted to do it. I’m a fan, star-struck and then we are friends as well. However, I was wondering how to pick it up after the last year. After my sister and I did Yaar Julahay for Zee Theater, it was difficult for me to go back to direction. And I like acting, especially when I’m only acting and not directing like Manto. So, it is easier, more pampered job and less stressed job. Acting and directing together is madness. With Pardes, I was satisfied that Marina is doing it so at least most of the boxes are already checked.”

Don’t you think Pardes is carrying on the sadness we have faced due to the pandemic?

“Yes, I agree that it is heavy and traumatic to watch. Comedy as a genre doesn’t appeal to me so I believe that anything that engages you in its content and makes you forget where you are and what is happening around you, then that is an escape. In this case, it is melodramatic, dark and sad but it is a story that we can relate to. Marina also told me that she is looking for subtle romantic moments between Ahsan and Zoobi and she wanted me to keep that in mind while reading. For her, those moments were much more important than the tragedy or tragic story.”

How was his experience working with a relatively new cast?

“I have not worked with an ensemble cast on TV for a long time. So, other than Shaista, we have Bushra Ansari, Gohar Rasheed, Sharmeen, Faiza, the kids and a bunch of other younger people in the first generation. Then we have Affan, Dur-e-Fishan and Atiqa Odho in the second generation’s track. I think it was a brilliant cast and then if you have Bushra aunty on a set, then there is no dull moment like zero… anda,” Sarmad emphasize laughing. “From the moment you get picked in the morning, she will tell you stories, and make to eat homemade food or dry fruits.”

“Shaista has this ethereal, calm energy. I have met a silent and un-anxious actor like her after a long time. And myself included, I am also an anxious actor because we are all wired, over-stimulated by text messages and overthinking etc. But Shaista is Zen; she sits in the corner reading her script,” he said sharing interesting stories from their first shot together.

Watch the complete video here:

