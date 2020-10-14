Video: Shahzad Sheikh on the ending of ‘Raaz-e-Ulfat’, nepotism & his upcoming project

It looks like everything Shahzad Sheikh touches turns into gold. First, it was Tabeer in 2018 for which the Alif Allah Aur Insaan actor was nominated for the best actor award, then Anaa, and now Raaz-e-Ulfat. The drama has become audience’s favorite to the point that it trends at the top every week and is showing no signs of slowing down especially after the recent twists.

In a recent interview with Something Haute, Shahzad has revealed tons of interesting information about his ongoing drama, including Irtiza’s point of view, Mushk’s marriage with Ismail, and what to expect in the next episode.

Here are a few highlights of his interview:

1. Irtiza’s point of view

All of us have felt angry when Irtiza broke up with Mushk over a phone call without even asking for any justification about her decision. Shahzad shed some light on the things that were involved in the build-up that led his character to make that decision.

“First of all, he told her several times that ‘Nomi and Sahiba are not good for her, and she should avoid them’, and secondly there was an added pressure on him from his family after the birthday party incident,” Shahzad explained.

“The decision was taken in anger after he constantly warned her,” he added.

Interestingly, Shahzad revealed that even though Mushk did the one thing Irtiza forbade her to do, deep down he still trusts her.

“Deep down Irtiza knows that Mushk didn’t do anything wrong but he also knows that she went there,” he added.

He pointed out that “up till now Irtiza is unaware of the marriage between Mushk and Ismail,” so it will be very interesting for us viewers to see how he will cope with this news.

2. What to expect in the upcoming episodes?

Without spoiling anything Shahzad said that “Something Haute! Haute will happen”. When asked about Irtiza getting married to Sahiba as shown in the OST, Shahzad wants the viewers to predict as he neither confirms nor denies it. Although he confirmed that there will be no more than 5 to 6 episodes left of the serial so we will see everything pretty soon. Well, that’s bitter-sweet!

Talking about the ending of Raaz-e-Ulfat, Shahzad said, “When you make an important decision in anger you’re bound to face its consequences. Regret is the biggest punishment and Irtiza will be the recipient of it. Irtiza’s character will open up now after regretting his decision but he will not put the blame on anyone, but his choice of words will be very impactful going forward,” Shahzad added.

3. Portrayal of men in recent dramas

When asked about the recent dramas where mostly all male characters are depicted as flawed and uninspiring, Shahzad said, “to run our dramas we show flaws in our heroes so that the heroine’s story can progress further. Sadly, the hero’s character is a prop in our drama.”

“Dramas are about females, it’s their story and we male actors work for females in our dramas. This dynamic will only change when there are more out-of-the-box stories in our industry rather than following the plot of one hit drama for making four more on the same subject, and the audience has to play their part too in making those unique stories successful,” he added.

4. Nepotism

When asked about nepotism, Shahzad replied that he did not get any advantage in the industry. “In fact, is an added pressure on me to match my father’s acting level. I can’t reach there as my father has over 45 years of experience. I am just a newbie in comparison to him,” he added.

For Shahzad, the beautiful part of this acting journey is that he wants to create a name for himself and now, he’s even more motivated and passionate about his work and motivated to prove himself. ‘I am still struggling because of the added pressure,” he added.

5. Upcoming serial with a unique character

Excitingly, Shahzad also spilled some beans on his upcoming serial with HUM TV which is expected to air in early 2021. Shahzad shared that he will play a person who has Down Syndrome and this character is very dear to him.

“It is a character of a person who has Down Syndromes,” he said, while also revealing that he has worked hard for this character’s appearance.

You can watch the full interview here to find out more:

