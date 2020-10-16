Video: Zara Noor Abbas accepts ‘Zebaish’ is flawed

Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui has been in the news lately for mostly notorious reasons. Her character Noshi in Zebaish has become a part and parcel of some of the most trending memes because of her exaggerated expression and high pitch. Something Haute got in touch with the actor to find out how she views this stage in her career and does she consider Zebaish a mistake?

Here are a few highlights from the interview:

1. How did you feel when people started criticizing the drama after 3 or 4 episodes?

“The same audience have loved me in Ehd-e-Wafa and they have given me immense appreciation for my earlier work. So Zebaish was a success for me because it helped me figure out the do’s and don’ts that I must take into consideration at this point of my career; I’ve learnt so much from this one mistake before doing any other blunder. I have realized what are my strengths and what are my weaknesses in terms of my character arc, script, styling, tone etc. So I will fail and fall flat but I will get up feeling victorious about it,” Zara expressed.

2. What, in her opinion, went wrong with Zebaish?

“Every project is a team effort and here the team didn’t gel well. Though we are all family but it didn’t click here. My mom (Asma Abbas), khala (Bushra Ansari) and I have worked together in Deewar-e-Shab and it was great but here it didn’t translate on the screen. Similarly, Asad and I have worked in Chhalawa and everybody loved it. There are several films with superstars like Thugs of Hindustan etc that just don’t work,” she said.

3. Moving forward, what has she learnt from this experience and what is next?

“I am working on a social issue based drama. I believe we portray social issues in a mundane way on TV which appear monotonous. I am driving a new kind of strength from my new character so let’s see how it translates on screen. The drama will air in December or January,” the actor shared.

Watch the full interview here to find out Zara’s take on nepotism in Zebaish, her reaction to cyber bullying and social media as a tool for celebrities:

