Video: “Zindagi Gulzar Hai was a terrible experience,” says Sheheryar Munawar

Sheheryar Munawar is a versatile artist who has come a long way in his career. Despite coming from a privileged background, he chooses to earn his place and success the hard way. He’s worked on limited onscreen projects in the past 10 years, however, he’s been continuously working on his craft.

From starring in dramas such as Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Naye Silsilay, Kahi Un Kahi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Aasmanon Pay Likha and films such as Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Project Ghazi, and Parey Hut Love, to now his comeback drama Pehli Si Mohabbat, he’s visibly grown as an actor.

In conversation with Hassan Choudary of Something Haute, Sheheryar spoke in depth about his journey as an actor, the struggles he faced in the industry, his thoughts about Zindagi Gulzar Hai, why he rejected Bollywood offers, his fan moment with Priyanka Chopra, upcoming projects and much more.

Sheheryar Munawar is Pakistan’s media mogul, television director, producer and founder of Hum Network Limited Sultana Siddiqui’s nephew. However, he says that she’s a businesswoman first and his aunt later.

“She wasn’t doing me a favour by casting me in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, but I was doing her a favour because she needed a good looking (gora) kid to look good on the screen,” he said adding that he fit the role. “But it was a terrible experience for me.”

Sheheryar who played the role of the lead character’s friend Osama only had 14-15 scenes in the play, but he says that it was a very difficult experience. “I had done theatre but facing the camera was a very scary thing for me.”

“I was a university student with no formal acting training and no one has time to train you on set while the shooting is on,” he shared adding that he was pretty much on his own.

He also shared that his performance in Zindagi Gulzar Hai was terrible. “I cannot sit through 2 secs of it right now. I see it and I want to bang my head.”

Moving forward from that time that he calls a ‘horrible experience’ Sheheryar shared that he’s good at one thing and that is hard work. “I’m happy with my work now.”

Watch the interview here:

