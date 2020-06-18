Wajahat Rauf shares how he recovered from coronavirus

Amidst news coming from international and local media that one celebrity or the other has tested positive for coronavirus, we breathed a sigh of relief to find out that some have also recovered. Filmmaker Wajahat Rauf is one who recently shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a month ago and now he has fully recovered.

Wajahat took to Instagram and shared the news in a comical way. He did not share it with his fans earlier when he was diagnosed, but he only had mild symptoms.

“Corona fell in love with me for 31 days and just wouldn’t let go. It was probably the longest one-sided affair I’ve had in my life. But she didn’t love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms only,” he wrote.

“(I) didn’t tell anyone as haven’t met anyone in 45 days and didn’t want the attention for the wrong reasons. But I’m cool with seeking attention now,” he added.

View this post on Instagram Alhamdulillah, God is Great! Tested Negative after 31 days A post shared by Wajahat Rauf (@wajahatraufofficial) on Jun 17, 2020 at 1:50pm PDT

The director cleared that he is doing fine now and especially thanked his wife Shazia Wajahat.

“On a serious note, may Allah bless you all with good health. My heart and prayers go out to all those suffering or have lost a loved one due to this pandemic. A big thank you to Shazia Wajahat for taking such good care of me, my sons for keeping me entertained from a distance and immediate family for their prayers,” he wrote.

In the end, he even had a piece of advice following his ordeal.

“The only real advice I can give you is: Don’t panic! I know it sounds a lot worse when the PM says it.”

Recently, Nida Yasir and Vasay Chaudhry have also recovered from coronavirus.

