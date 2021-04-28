“We are a nation totally obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate,” says Yasra Rizvi

Yasra Rizvi, who we loved as the bold and daring Jugnu in Churails, calm and composed yet broken Sawera in Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, and Sairah, the troubled wife of an alleged harasser and mother of a disturbed kid in Dunk, has now teamed up as a director with ace playwright Bee Gul, for her next project presumably titled Working Women.

The writer-director-actor shared her picture with the script and the only thing that some publications noticed was her baby bump.

While the fact that a pregnant working woman is continuously working hard to achieve her goal should have been the focus, an obsession was seen with just the fact that she is pregnant.

Jenaan Hussain, fellow actor from the industry as well as her sister-in-law took to her Instagram to explain the matter and share her perspective.

“This post is actually about a woman inspiring other women to do and be whatever and whoever they wish to be at any point in their lives regardless of their age and domestic commitments,” she shared adding that it is not about ‘oh look I am pregnant and that’s the only accomplishment you must celebrate me for’.

She mentioned that it’s about taking things in your stride.

“Being this pregnant and directing a high pressure set is just the kinda thing only a woman can pull off, just like her a lot of women around us everyday juggle between the most daunting tasks and nail it and some get trapped in myths and preconceived dont’s. Women are doers and if there is a time to stop underestimating us and what all we are capable of its now!”

Yasra Rizvi too addressed the issue through her Instagram story.

“In our country, the newsworthy bit is that I am pregnant,” she shared.

“Not the fact that I am also directing probably the most important script I have gotten to direct so far while due any time now! Indeed we are a nation totally obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate.” the Churails star stated.

While Yasra has her reservations regarding the publicity surrounding her pregnancy, she did thank everyone for the love and wishes.

