“We made a big blunder while making Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3,” reveals Sunita Marshall

Sunita Marshall is a versatile artist who has transitioned from a successful model to an equally brilliant actor effortlessly. While many stars struggle to differentiate between the two fields, she sure knows how to perform on the ramp as well as on the screen without compromising on either role.

Actors have a screen life, and Sunita has made her peace with the fact. While she was earlier offered lead roles, now she’s getting roles that feature her as a bhabhi and she’s enjoying being a character actor. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aulaad are two of her dramas that are currently airing and she plays a daughter-in-law in both.

In an exclusive interview with Aamna Isani of Something Haute, Sunita spoke about the balance between fashion and TV, the post-40 dilemma in both industries. She also answered the question that’s on all your minds: why does the bhabhi in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 not cover her head in front of men, whereas it’s shown to be a completely segregated set up.

“It was a huge blunder on our part,” admitted Sunita when asked why the bhabhi in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 does not cover her head. “The director (Wajahat Hussain) and I later on discussed and we realized that we made a big blunder while shooting.”

“I did not realize at that time. The director did not realize at that time,” she confessed adding that the director was so particular about everybody’s character and would take notice of minute details.

“We somehow neglected that point and yes it is our fault,” she accepted adding that it wasn’t Sunita the model but just an oversight.

Sunita also shared that the shoot was not difficult at all and she enjoyed being part of the play. “After a really long time, I’ve enjoyed and laughed so much during a shoot.”

Watch the complete interview here:

