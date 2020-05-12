What to wear for a responsible yet festive Eid this year – Part 1

It would be an understatement to say that these are unprecedented times. Pakistan has gone through some seriously rough patches in the past; political instability and lack of security being at the core of unrest and panic. But COVID-19 has created a situation that has no parallel; the result is a lockdown that has lasted 50 days (and counting) and a climate of global gloom and doom. Being responsible is the most important thing in a time like this, and while personal hygiene, safety in social isolation and philanthropy are key words that will help the world stay afloat, it is equally important to support local businesses and keep them from shutting down. It is just as important to hold on to traditions and customs that help us create an air of normalcy. Dressing up for Eid is just one such tradition.

Dressing up plays a huge role in determining how we feel, especially on an occasion like Eid that calls for hope and festivity; within the parameters of being responsible, there is no harm in investing a little in new clothes.

As lockdowns are being lifted all over the country, numerous shops opened for business yesterday, hoping to recover some of the losses they had incurred in the last two months. Fashion retailers are amongst the stakeholders, offering Eid collections just in time to spread some sartorial joy. We dug around for fashion brands that had implemented strict operational SOPs in their workshops, and were designing festive collections that were not exactly occasion or time bound and in fact could be worn beyond Eid, through the year, over and over again. Like we said, it’s time to be responsible.

Shamaeel

As a fashion brand, Shamaeel has a distinct, unmissable signature and her collections are always as timeless as it gets. For women who have a love for art and architecture and love fashion that alludes to history and literature, this is the label to invest in this Eid. The new collection is 100% cotton, allowing a breathable and airy look, and the embroideries are ethnic and classic. This is what the designer refers to as “modern youth wear” as the styles are deeply entrenched in art – this capsule is inspired by the work of Gustav Kilmt – while the silhouettes are modern. There is variety without giving up on the Shamaeel ethos. The clothes are luxurious and yet light.

These are styles for all-times, in sync with the time, she elaborated while speaking to us about the Eid collection. “Time is down but it doesn’t mean you should go down too. Happiness is a challenge but we have to make an effort to keep spirits up. You don’t want to buy anything that is a one-time wear. Some of these pieces can be worn casually and during the evening all year around.” As we said, it’s responsible fashion.

Keeping the sensitivity of these times in mind, Shamaeel has put safety measures in place, in her workshops and sales points. The collection is now available for delivery at LaVilla, Lahore (Queries: 0317 4716314), Corridor, Islamabad (Queries: 0334 4448889) and in Karachi (0344 0809198). The Shamaeel Studio is open for appointments while the collection is available online at Studio by TCS.

Asim Jofa

Asim Jofa was one of the first names that emerged to help when the coronavirus crisis struck in March. He put his teams to work, manufacturing masks and protective gear following safety guidelines. So far, Asim has made and distributed over 5000 PPEs all over Pakistan. We spoke to him and were assured that his festive collections, in stock and now available in time for Eid, were put through the same hygiene and safety protocols. But safety apart, we loved the classicism in the clothes and the fact that they were more timeless than seasonal.

These are two of our favourite outfits from Jofa’s 5-piece capsule collection, designed for an elegant Eid. Created in pure fabrics, on a gentle and sophisticated palette, these designs are classic yet contemporary and can be styled up or down according to occasion. All designs are ready to wear, and sleeves can be added to sleeveless options, if need be. Definitely a good investment!

You can check out the collection here and let us know if there’s anything you like!

Sania Maskatiya

Sania Maskatiya’s Eid collection is as understated as you need to be this Eid. It’s designed for small get togethers and intimate family dinners, with people within your socially safe range. The Yara Eid Collection oozes understated glam and the designs and embroideries are sophisticated, ranging from soft hues to jewel tones with pops of vivacious summery prints.

This is a welcome change, as social gatherings are not on the calendar anymore, and no one wants to dress like a runway model in the middle of a pandemic. Eid wear this year should be comfortable and classic, therefore you want to spend on clothes that are timeless, elegant and can be styled in multiple ways and worn season after season.

Sania Maskatiya, of course, caters to a wide range of women with varying tastes. If you like busy prints then opt for one of her long digitally printed kurtas; we personally love the embroidered classics. In case you’re more into subtle shades, these beige organza outfits with intricate embroidery may be ideal for you.

Those who are looking for a bold palette can choose from the jewel tones, one of our personal favourites being this ruby red snake-hem jacket, offering a modern and adaptable look for those to who want to extend its wear.

Sania Maskatiya is thus far operating on a ‘You Shop, We Ship’ mantra, so you can order your favorite design online from ‘ready to ship’ category for immediate delivery. Sania Maskatiya Studios are now open at AC-5, block 4, Clifton (next to Cafe Flo) in Karachi and Almas Tower, 3R, M.M. Alam Road, Gulberg 3 in Lahore, every Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Deepak Perwani

Deepak Perwani’s Eid Edit is a capsule collection woven as a tale of romance. The highly acclaimed designer, who has a mantle of awards and accolades from all over the world, sticks to tradition this Eid and has put out styles that will take you through Eid as well as summer weddings, which will undoubtedly be a simple affair this year.

The Eid collection offers style for men and women, using fabrics that range from the sincerest of cottons to net and maysuri, along with more festive jacquards, silks and organzas. The luxurious canvas is embellished with delicate screen prints that are extensively hand embroidered with mirror, gotta work, delicate resham and zari aari embroidery.

Deepak has been active in giving back to Pakistan through this crisis by donating reusable and disposable PPE Suits to help the real heroes at the COVID-19 frontline. This protective gear is assisting our doctors, nurses and medical staff in helping to fight the virus while providing additional assistance to our skilled labour force that has been hard hit as opportunities are scarce in the current times.

Zainab Chottani

Zainab Chottani is known for her signature chikankari collections but in case you weren’t able to make the most of her summer lines due to the onset of the pandemic, the designer’s Eid Pret collection is up for grabs. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, Zainab wanted to ensure that all her loyal buyers get their Eid joras on time therefore, she opened digital sales at the beginning of May and took orders till 9th May.

The highlight of Zainab’s Eid Pret ’20 Collection is that it is summer-friendly. Except for one or two elaborate ensembles, the collection is not heavily embellished, unlike most Eid collections. Light, breathable and soft fabrics are more than desirable in summer and net, crepe and chiffon dominate the prêt range. With a variety of colors ranging from bold and vivacious reds to somber pastels, the collection boasts of floral motifs, sheer layering to scalloping and intricate embroidery.

We particularly love these two monochrome ensembles that will look perfect on Eid. Black Rosaline is a beautiful and regal floor-length number with intricate motifs all over, and a scalloped border. Cream Pearl comes as a sheer embroidered kurta with geometric border.

Zainab has just opened the doors of her studios every Monday to Thursday at 43 C, Lane 8, DHA Phase VI, Karachi from 11am to 5pm and at Gulberg Galleria Shop 8, Lahore from 10am to 5pm. The designer reassures that you can visit without any qualms, as they have taken all safety precautions and have strictly adapted to government’s SOPs. And if you’re shopping online, you can buy the collection here.

