What’s new on Netflix in April 2020 & what’s leaving?

While many theatrical releases of movies have been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, there’s no dearth of movies and TV shows to binge watch. Fortunately, we can count on Netflix to keep us entertained throughout these long weeks of social isolation.

The streaming platform knows that almost everyone is stuck in the house for a little while longer, so new titles are all set to appear on almost every day of April.

See everything that’s coming to Netflix in April and a few that are leaving too:

Movies

There’s a wide range of films hitting Netflix this month as well, from Alan Yang‘s multi-generational original drama Tigertail, which will premiere on April 10, to critically acclaimed romance The Artist. Notable additions include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Django Unchained, and Hail, Caesar! On April 17, Wagner Moura (Narcos’Pablo Escobar) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) star in Sergio, a biopic of Brazil’s UN diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello.

Next we will have Chris Hemsworth alongside Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour, and Golshifteh Farahani in the action thriller Extraction, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It is coming out on April 24.

Lastly, April also brings the third and final volume of the Studio Ghibli collection, thanks to a global deal announced back in January. Seven titles — from 1995’s Whisper of the Heart to 2014’s When Marnie Was There — will drop at the start of the month on April 1.

TV Series

Spanish crime drama Money Heist returns on April 3 for its fourth season. Later on April 16, we get the third season of the Israeli political thriller, Fauda. Other notable names include Better Call Saul: Season 5, The Blacklist: Season 7 and much more.

For anyone who’s using their time in quarantine to hone their culinary skills, take inspiration from a baking show like Nailed It!, back for its fourth season on April 1. It will be joined by Nadiya’s Time to Eat and Cooking with Cannabis, both Netflix original series, on April 29 and April 20, respectively

Comic relief

If you are looking for a little distraction from the uncertainty in the world right now, Netflix has plenty of comedic offerings, including Middleditch & Schwartz, a three-part special starring pals Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation); each segment is an improv performance based on a random audience suggestion, resulting in some seriously hilarious scenarios. All three segments drop on April 21.

Documentary lovers

Those looking to get their documentary fix might consider A Secret Love, How to Fix a Drug Scandal and Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story.

What’s leaving?

Unfortunately, a bunch of great movies are also leaving. These include martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, mobster classic Goodfellas and the excellent cyberpunk classic Blade Runner: The Final Cut. Other notable films and TV shows leaving Netflix include Shawshank Redemption, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hangover, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, True Grit and many more. You have probably missed the chance to watch these so wait until they either return or make their way to some other streaming service.

You can find the complete timeline of Netflix Originals, TV series, movies releasing this month here.

