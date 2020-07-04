Will Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic be Peshawar Zalmi’s next brand ambassador?

It’s no surprise that Pakistan is quite taken with it’s latest import, Ertugrul. Not only are people hardcore fans of the show, but they are absolutely in love with the cast of the show as well. The two most famous being the actors playing Ertugrul Ghazi (Engin Altan Duzyatan) and Halime Sultan (Esra Bilgic).

The owner of the PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, has taken notice of this and asked his Twitter followers about appointing the two actors as the brand ambassadors for the team.

WHAT IF WE OFFER TO #HalimeSultan AS WELL ❓ https://t.co/DpT0KzNcQv — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) July 3, 2020

“What if Ertugrul Ghazi joins Peshawar Zalmi as a brand ambassador?” he wrote. Later in a second Tweet he added, “What if we offer to Halime Sultan as well?”

The Turkish show is being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbing as an initiative taken by the PM. It had been speculated to be a step towards strengthening Pakistan’s ties with Turkey. Surely, having two of Turkey’s superstars as brand ambassadors for a Pakistani cricket team will add to that.

