Will Rihanna be a part of Peshawar Zalmi anthem?

Yes, this sounds quite implausible but there is no harm in high hopes! right?

Owner of Pakistan Super League team — Peshawar Zalmi — Javed Afridi recently cause a stir on social media with his cryptic tweet in which he hinted at a possible collaboration with international megastar Rihanna, probably for the team’s song this season.

RIHANNA FOR ZALMI ANTHEM ❓ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) February 3, 2021

Fans on Twitter were quick to respond to the tweet with mixed feelings; some celebrated the idea while others had reservations, a few thought that the owner is building castles in the air. However, a Pakistani song with Rihanna’s vocals is not a bad idea for publicity.

However, this isn’t the first time that Javed Afridi has hinted as possible collaborations. Last year, he hinted at a Pakistan-Turkey crossover by suggesting that the lead star of Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Engin Altan Düzyatan become the team’s brand ambassador. Later, he also took Esra Bilgic’s name.

This may have turned into reality as Esra recently posted a picture of Islamia College, Peshawar on her social media. The Turkish star was in Pakistan and if media reports are to be believed, she will be a part of Peshawar Zalmi’s entourage.

The City of Flowers. pic.twitter.com/N2HnVrzj0c — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) January 19, 2021

Let’s not forget that Esra already tweeted last year in July that she had some “good news” and tagged the Zalmi account as well as Javed Afridi in it.

I will be sharing some good news with you soon. @JAfridi10 @PeshawarZalmi — Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) July 5, 2020

PSL season 6 is all set to start from 20th February.

