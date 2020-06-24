Women get better roles but men get paid higher for dramas: Mansha Pasha

Mansha Pasha is known to be one of the most vocal actors in the entertainment industry. Not just her talent but her intellect has people mesmerized by her presence everywhere. Recently, Mansha made an appearance on Iffat Omar’s show Say It All with Iffat Omar and the discussion took several interesting turns that had us captivated till the end.

Here are the most interesting topics covered in the interview:

1) Her recent engagement and how she decided Jibran Nasir was the one

“I don’t know how but I just fell in love. We were friends for a while and then we decided to commit after developing a good understanding. One thing I love about him is that he never makes false promises. It’s so important to me that people are honest and he has done everything he has ever promised,” Mansha said.

2) The progression of our drama industry

Iffat inquired what Mansha’s stance on whether or not the drama industry is progressing in terms of quality content and she replied, “There are all kinds of dramas being made I believe. The ones that people have problems with are generally given more limelight. However, you and I both have done progressive dramas; it’s just that they don’t get the same kind of attention, I believe.”

3) About stereotypes shown in TV dramas

“I believe this industry runs on trends, rather than stereotypes. There was a time when they used to show the elder sister as the positive character and the younger one as the evil one. Then came a trend for issue-based dramas like Udaari. There were many more shows created on societal problems after that. Now it’s more about the second wife in dramas, it’s the latest trend. And I just think it’ll go away as well when something new comes along,” the actress said.

4) Pay parity in the drama Industry

When Iffat inquired about the gender equality in the industry according to Mansha, she expressed: “There is definitely a disbalance. The thing is that male actors will say that female actors get better roles, which is true. Women get more diverse roles whereas men mostly have the typical torturer part. However, men definitely get paid more than an actress who is at the same level as them. There’s definitely a lot of factors behind it including the supply and demand of male actors but for now, this is the reality.”

Mansha discussed online bullying and a lot more about her family. You can watch the complete interview here:

