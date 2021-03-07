WOW Pakistan 2021: Nadia Afgan plays 8 different characters in ‘Meenu’

This year, the WOW Festival in Pakistan 2021 is being held virtually and presented under the overall theme of ‘Unmask’. While the pandemic ‘masked’ us, it unmasked a variety of social and environmental issues, especially significant to women and girls.

Among the many talks, performances, and workshops, the festival also featured a theatrical production titled Meenu starring the very versatile actor, Nadia Afgan.

“This is perhaps one of the most unique projects I have done with an amazing team,” shared Nadia in an Instagram post. “I have put my heart and soul into this project.”

She also revealed that the project revolves around menopause and it was very challenging for her. “I play 8 different characters in the play.”

Meenu is a theatre play that addresses menopause which is considered a taboo subject despite being a natural part of a woman’s life.

“A woman going through menopause drives her car through her past. She meets passengers she often doesn’t want to engage with but she has no choice but to face them,” reads the description of the play.

Meenu has been directed by Muneera Batool who says it has been an honor to be devising with Sania Saeed, Sarmad Khoosat, and Nadia Afgan.

The director shares great admiration for Nadia who plays the titular character. “The making of this project has been a crazy journey that would have been impossible without Nadia Afgan who plays Meenu et al. I couldn’t have asked for a more mature, talented, and hilarious Meenu than you, Nadia. I have so much respect for your honesty, authenticity, and dedication to the process and creation of this work,” she shared in an Instagram post.

Muneera hopes that through this performance, we all begin to realize the struggle of women as they go through puberty and menopause. “Menopause is a topic that we usually don’t think much about – at least I didn’t until I started working on Meenu,” she revealed.

The virtual festival being held from 5th to 8th March 2021 brings to light several issues related to women and also celebrates and showcases their incredible talent and everything that they have achieved.

