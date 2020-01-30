Writer Farhat Ishtiaq announces Hindi edition of her novel ‘Yaqeen Ka Safar’

We know that Pakistani dramas are loved and appreciated worldwide. Some plays like Humsafar and Zindagy Gulzar Hai even aired on their TV channels, confirming our plays have a massive fan following across the border. Cut to 2020, when every episode is easily available on YouTube, this viewership has grown manifolds. Keeping the fact in mind, renowned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq has announced to release the Hindi version of her famous novel, Woh Yaqeen Ka Ek Naya Safar.

The writer took to Twitter and posted a picture of her book; it’s front cover features Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Hira Mani and Shaz Khan — who appeared in the drama serial based on the book, Yaqeen Ka Safar.

The book will be released on Amazon soon. Replying to a tweet, Farhat also added that the Roman Urdu edition of the book will also be available soon.

Yaqeen Ka Safar is the same play that introduced us to TV’s IT couple — Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir — who we are currently seeing in drama serial Yeh Dil Mera, which is also written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

