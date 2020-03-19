Yalghaar to get world TV premiere

The action-packed thriller Yalghaar is a Pakistani film which many may not have seen. The Hassan Rana’s directorial boasted of an ensemble cast featuring Shaan Shahid, Humayun Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Bilal Ashraf, Armeena Rana Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and many more. Well… Hum TV is giving viewer’s a chance to watch it now in the comfort of your home.

Yalghaar will make its official world TV premiere on 22nd March, Sunday at 8 pm on Hum TV, as confirmed by a post on the channel’s Instagram account.

The two and a half hour film is inspired from the true events of Pakistan Army’s Swat Operation. For those of you who missed out the opportunity to watch the war movie in the cinemas in 2017, it’s time to make the most of your time while you practice social distancing. So, don’t miss the chance to watch it on TV!

