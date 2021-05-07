Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed & Sonya Hussyn to star in Eid telefilm ‘Love Vaccine’

We might be at staying at home during this Eid holiday due to the severe third wave of coronavirus, but it certainly doesn’t mean boredom. While everyone waits for their turn to get vaccinated against the virus, Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed and Sonya Hussyn are coming with a ‘love vaccine’ this Eid.

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, Love Vaccine is an Eid telefilm produced by Six Sigma Plus.

It’s a rom-com that has been penned by Younus Butt who is famous for his political satire show Hum Sab Umeed Sai Hain.

“It’s a comedy revolving around two friends,” shared Yasir in an exclusive chat with Something Haute. “It’s your typical Eid entertainer,” he further added.

While we have seen Yasir and Farhan play fun, comedy characters, it would be interesting to see the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star play a less serious and light character.

Other than Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn and Farhan Saeed, Love Vaccine also stars Saleem Mairaj and Gul e Rana among several others.

Love Vaccine will air on ARY Digital.

