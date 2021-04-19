Yasra Rizvi & Bee Gul join forces for a new project

Yasra Rizvi, who we loved as the bold and daring Jugnu in Churails, calm and composed yet broken Sawera in Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, and Sairah, the troubled wife of an alleged harasser and mother of a disturbed kid in Dunk, has aced each and every character and won us over. But that speaks about her acting prowess; now she is teaming up as a director with another renowned name in the industry, playwright Bee Gul, for her next project.

Yasra, who has directed before, took to Instagram to announce the dream director-writer collaboration. The actor shared a picture of the whiteboard (film slate) which showed presumably the title ‘Working Women‘, as well as their names, episode and scene numbers.

Yasra didn’t disclose whether it is a drama or a web series. In a conversation with Something Haute, she shared another picture of a film slate which is from episode 5, however, she didn’t reveal anything about the cast or story.

Bee Gul has previously given us a masterpiece like Dar Si Jati Hai Sila and we are currently watching her drama Raqeeb Se on Hum TV.

