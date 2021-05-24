To top
24 May

Yasra Rizvi gives birth to a baby boy

by Entertainment Desk
Yasra Rizvi

It’s a boy!

Congratulations are in order as actor Yasra Rizvi is now a mother to a baby boy. She gave birth to a healthy boy on May 22nd, 2021 as the proud mum shares an adorable picture on her Instagram.

Yasra and her husband Abdul Hadi have named their first born Ibn e Adam.

“Ibn e Adam, you my love, are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!” she wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

 

Read: Yasra Rizvi & Bee Gul join forces for a new project

Her Instagram feed is filled with messages, prayers and love from fellow actors and followers. Yasra’s sister-in-law Jenaan Hussain also posted stories of methai that she took for her co-stars on the sets of Neeli Zinda Hai. 

Abdul Hadi also shared his happiness and wrote: “Ibn e Adam… Welcome to the world champ.
May God help you on every step in this beautiful journey.”

It was found in April that Yasra was expecting when she posted a few photos from the sets of the project she was directing.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasra Rizvi (@yasrarizvi)

