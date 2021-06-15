Yumna Zaidi shares her experience of working with her co-stars

It seems Yumna Zaidi loves a challenge and this is evident from each and every character that she has played in the last few years. It is also notable that she always shares an excellent on-screen chemistry with her co-stars, but we know that Yumna is quite reserved on sets and during shoots. So, what is the formula behind this on-screen magic?

In an interview with Hassan Choudary of Something Haute, Yumna revealed a little about her working experience with some of her most recent co-actors in dramas.

“I am very thankful to Bilal for saying yes to Abdullah because he was the producer’s first choice. However, many other actors were offered the role and they rejected it because they thought that Mahjabeen is too strong and loud, and will outshine or perhaps overshadow the male lead,” Yumna said, adding, “I am grateful to him that he picked the role and then balanced it beautifully with my hyper character. He is also very reserved on set and keeps to himself. I am really impressed by his work and his craft. He performs with sincerity and I really enjoyed working with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

“I love my on-screen chemistry with Ahmed Ali Akbar and Zahid Ahmed. Shahzad Sheikh is such a gentleman. I have seen Shahzad’s work before but I really felt that there was a certain authenticity in his scenes and his character in Raaz-e-Ulfat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

“As for Gohar Rasheed, it felt like an okay chemistry while I was shooting. But later when I saw it on screen, the scenes were very impactful. I told Gohar later ‘wah bhae Ismail mian tou dilon pe raaj kar rahe hein’ [Ismail is ruling over our hearts],” Yumna added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

“For Wahaj, I must say that he is a Sufi soul and I was extremely comfortable working with him. He gives a friendly vibe and is very dedicated. I was so loud in the recent scenes in DNUTN and he was the one who was in control, which is quite difficult,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Yumna also picked her favourite performance between Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi, Raaz-e-Ulfat, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.

“If I have to pick one character amongst the three — Mahjabeen (PKS), Mushk (Raaz-e-Ulfat) and Sumbul/Rakhi (DNUTN), I will pick Mahjabeen,” she said.

Watch the complete interview here:

comments